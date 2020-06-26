All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 2351 Mesa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
2351 Mesa Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

2351 Mesa Drive

2351 Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2351 Mesa Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayview

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
Live where country meets city in the equestrian area of Newport Beach. A delightful single level ranch style home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Enter the open floor plan home and you are welcomed with the warmth of hardwood floors in the formal living room, high vaulted beam ceilings, and an inviting fireplace. French doors and windows charm the home throughout. Custom kitchen with granite, 5 burner cooktop, breakfast bar and more. Kitchen opens up into a cozy family room complete with custom built ins, media for entertainment and a second fireplace. A formal dining room with French style glass slider opens into a warm and welcoming backyard. Master bedroom has mirrored wardrobes and master bath with a step in shower that looks onto a private Zen garden. Just steps away from the beautiful Back Bay with hiking, biking and horse trails or a luscious park with a sport court and tot lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2351 Mesa Drive have any available units?
2351 Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2351 Mesa Drive have?
Some of 2351 Mesa Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2351 Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2351 Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2351 Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2351 Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2351 Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2351 Mesa Drive offers parking.
Does 2351 Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2351 Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2351 Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 2351 Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2351 Mesa Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2351 Mesa Drive has accessible units.
Does 2351 Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2351 Mesa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2351 Mesa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2351 Mesa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College