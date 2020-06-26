2351 Mesa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking playground

Live where country meets city in the equestrian area of Newport Beach. A delightful single level ranch style home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Enter the open floor plan home and you are welcomed with the warmth of hardwood floors in the formal living room, high vaulted beam ceilings, and an inviting fireplace. French doors and windows charm the home throughout. Custom kitchen with granite, 5 burner cooktop, breakfast bar and more. Kitchen opens up into a cozy family room complete with custom built ins, media for entertainment and a second fireplace. A formal dining room with French style glass slider opens into a warm and welcoming backyard. Master bedroom has mirrored wardrobes and master bath with a step in shower that looks onto a private Zen garden. Just steps away from the beautiful Back Bay with hiking, biking and horse trails or a luscious park with a sport court and tot lot.