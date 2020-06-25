All apartments in Newport Beach
2339 Port Lerwick Place

2339 Port Lerwick Place · No Longer Available
Location

2339 Port Lerwick Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor Ridge

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
Montego Plan - Single Story. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Large Corner Lot. Well maintained kitchen and baths. Carpet throughout. Built-in Entertainment Center. Vaulted Ceilings. Formal Living and Dining Room. Wood burning fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 Port Lerwick Place have any available units?
2339 Port Lerwick Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 2339 Port Lerwick Place currently offering any rent specials?
2339 Port Lerwick Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 Port Lerwick Place pet-friendly?
No, 2339 Port Lerwick Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2339 Port Lerwick Place offer parking?
No, 2339 Port Lerwick Place does not offer parking.
Does 2339 Port Lerwick Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2339 Port Lerwick Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 Port Lerwick Place have a pool?
No, 2339 Port Lerwick Place does not have a pool.
Does 2339 Port Lerwick Place have accessible units?
No, 2339 Port Lerwick Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 Port Lerwick Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2339 Port Lerwick Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2339 Port Lerwick Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2339 Port Lerwick Place does not have units with air conditioning.
