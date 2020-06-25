2339 Port Lerwick Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Harbor Ridge
Montego Plan - Single Story. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Large Corner Lot. Well maintained kitchen and baths. Carpet throughout. Built-in Entertainment Center. Vaulted Ceilings. Formal Living and Dining Room. Wood burning fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
