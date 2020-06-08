All apartments in Newport Beach
Location

223 Canal Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Premiere waterfront location just two blocks from one of Newport's finest beaches. Offering 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, this home features hardwood and stone flooring, recessed lighting, fireplace, a two car garage and dual master suites. One spacious master suite includes cathedral ceilings, ample closet space and a second story deck. The second master offers endless canal views, his and her's closets and vaulted ceilings. Entertainers will enjoy the light, bright and open floor plan with a seamless view of the canal and well appointed oversized deck complete with a built-in BBQ, bench seating, fire pit and jacuzzi. Enjoy beach living and the amenities of the Newport Shores Community Association pool, tennis, clubhouse, play and BBQ areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 223 Canal Street have any available units?
223 Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 223 Canal Street have?
Some of 223 Canal Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Canal Street pet-friendly?
No, 223 Canal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 223 Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 223 Canal Street offers parking.
Does 223 Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Canal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Canal Street have a pool?
Yes, 223 Canal Street has a pool.
Does 223 Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 223 Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Canal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Canal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Canal Street does not have units with air conditioning.

