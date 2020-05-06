All apartments in Newport Beach
222 Heliotrope Avenue

222 Heliotrope Avenue · (949) 903-9949
Location

222 Heliotrope Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 222 Heliotrope Avenue · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3822 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Weekly Rental For Corona del Mar Home For Short Term Rental - Weekly rental available for this Corona del Mar ocean view Cape Cod home is an inviting vacation destination with spacious rooms, volume ceilings, french doors and windows, quality custom cabinetry, hardware and fixtures throughout and rich hardwood flooring entire first floor. An entry that is grand and open with a fireplace opens up to the front patio with a large fire pit,. A gourmet kitchen, great room and a second fireplace and side patio with Viking barbecue. The second floor has a master suite with a third fireplace, master bath, walk-in closet, and a balcony to step out, breath fresh ocean air with an ocean view. Three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry room, office and sun room with a fourth fireplace completes this spacious level. A wide open and over-sized roof top deck has comfy furnishings, heaters and a Viking barbecue that is perfect for spending time relaxing and enjoying another ocean view. A sound system and intercom throughout the home are a few of the additional amenities. This is one of the most desirable locations in Corona del Mar as your a short stroll to four beaches and a few minute walk to CDM village for plenty of shops, restaurants, bars and all the amenities you may need while enjoying a 5 Star vacation. Beautifully and very well appointed custom furnishings throughout. Come play in the sun and enjoy the California Riviera! Rate listed is the weekly rate with 10% city tax and $500 cleaning fee to be paid by renter too.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4950955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Heliotrope Avenue have any available units?
222 Heliotrope Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 Heliotrope Avenue have?
Some of 222 Heliotrope Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Heliotrope Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
222 Heliotrope Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Heliotrope Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 222 Heliotrope Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 222 Heliotrope Avenue offer parking?
No, 222 Heliotrope Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 222 Heliotrope Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Heliotrope Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Heliotrope Avenue have a pool?
No, 222 Heliotrope Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 222 Heliotrope Avenue have accessible units?
No, 222 Heliotrope Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Heliotrope Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Heliotrope Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Heliotrope Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Heliotrope Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
