222 Heliotrope Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry bbq/grill

Weekly Rental For Corona del Mar Home For Short Term Rental - Weekly rental available for this Corona del Mar ocean view Cape Cod home is an inviting vacation destination with spacious rooms, volume ceilings, french doors and windows, quality custom cabinetry, hardware and fixtures throughout and rich hardwood flooring entire first floor. An entry that is grand and open with a fireplace opens up to the front patio with a large fire pit,. A gourmet kitchen, great room and a second fireplace and side patio with Viking barbecue. The second floor has a master suite with a third fireplace, master bath, walk-in closet, and a balcony to step out, breath fresh ocean air with an ocean view. Three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry room, office and sun room with a fourth fireplace completes this spacious level. A wide open and over-sized roof top deck has comfy furnishings, heaters and a Viking barbecue that is perfect for spending time relaxing and enjoying another ocean view. A sound system and intercom throughout the home are a few of the additional amenities. This is one of the most desirable locations in Corona del Mar as your a short stroll to four beaches and a few minute walk to CDM village for plenty of shops, restaurants, bars and all the amenities you may need while enjoying a 5 Star vacation. Beautifully and very well appointed custom furnishings throughout. Come play in the sun and enjoy the California Riviera! Rate listed is the weekly rate with 10% city tax and $500 cleaning fee to be paid by renter too.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4950955)