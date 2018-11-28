2210 Channel Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Major Newport Beach Bay Front Estate for lease. Situated on three waterfront lots featuring sweeping views of the main channel of Newport Harbor complete with a dock for 70' plus yacht & additional boats, this one of a kind residence also features gardens, elegant tiled pool, spa, outdoor fireplace and terraces to accommodate large gatherings. Completely walled & gated for privacy & security the residence is also adjacent to a private beach. The substantial home measuring approximately 6800 square feet features all en suite bedrooms, a master with a sitting room and fireplace, upstairs family room, formal dining, massive great room with fireplace and French doors to the bay all open to state of the art kitchen. Wine cellar, 4 car garage and so much more. Arguably the most impressive waterfront residence on the market for lease in Newport Beach.