Newport Beach, CA
2210 Channel Road
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:11 AM

2210 Channel Road

2210 Channel Road · (949) 355-4104
Location

2210 Channel Road, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$19,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 6800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Major Newport Beach Bay Front Estate for lease. Situated on three waterfront lots featuring sweeping views of the main channel of Newport Harbor complete with a dock for 70' plus yacht & additional boats, this one of a kind residence also features gardens, elegant tiled pool, spa, outdoor fireplace and terraces to accommodate large gatherings. Completely walled & gated for privacy & security the residence is also adjacent to a private beach. The substantial home measuring approximately 6800 square feet features all en suite bedrooms, a master with a sitting room and fireplace, upstairs family room, formal dining, massive great room with fireplace and French doors to the bay all open to state of the art kitchen. Wine cellar, 4 car garage and so much more. Arguably the most impressive waterfront residence on the market for lease in Newport Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Channel Road have any available units?
2210 Channel Road has a unit available for $19,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2210 Channel Road have?
Some of 2210 Channel Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Channel Road currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Channel Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Channel Road pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Channel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2210 Channel Road offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Channel Road does offer parking.
Does 2210 Channel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Channel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Channel Road have a pool?
Yes, 2210 Channel Road has a pool.
Does 2210 Channel Road have accessible units?
No, 2210 Channel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Channel Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Channel Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Channel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Channel Road does not have units with air conditioning.
