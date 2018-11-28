2210 Channel Road

Amenities
Major Newport Beach Bay Front Estate for lease. Situated on three waterfront lots featuring sweeping views of the main channel of Newport Harbor complete with a dock for 70' plus yacht & additional boats, this one of a kind residence also features gardens, elegant tiled pool, spa, outdoor fireplace and terraces to accommodate large gatherings. Completely walled & gated for privacy & security the residence is also adjacent to a private beach. The substantial home measuring approximately 6800 square feet features all en suite bedrooms, a master with a sitting room and fireplace, upstairs family room, formal dining, massive great room with fireplace and French doors to the bay all open to state of the art kitchen. Wine cellar, 4 car garage and so much more. Arguably the most impressive waterfront residence on the market for lease in Newport Beach.