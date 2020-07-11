All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 2137 Channel Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
2137 Channel Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

2137 Channel Road

2137 Channel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2137 Channel Road, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Spectacular unobstructed views of the harbor, boating activities and the sparkling lights across the bay. Extensively remodeled in 2014, this 4 Bedroom home is directly across from the bayfront beach and boat launch ramp. The second floor living room has a fireplace, separate office or entertainment alcove and adjoins the bay view dining room and beautifully appointed open kitchen with all new Viking appliances and granite counter tops. The luxurious master bedroom features a huge walk-in closet and en suite travertine lined bath with separate bathtub and glass walled shower. The private upstairs deck is accessed from the master suite and the living room. The first floor includes a family room with a fireplace, three bedrooms, a full bath and a laundry room. The three car garage contains a separate work room and ample storage. The Peninsula Point features a voluntary association that includes use of the private beach, barbeque and boat launch which is directly across from this beautiful, like new home. Enjoy the members only tennis courts and social activities, including a 4th of July Parade, Easter egg hunt and easy access to the Wedge, Balboa Ferry, Fun zone, cafes and much more. Unfurnished, yearly lease.Pleasee contact Vicki Lee at 949 466-3224 or go to vickilee.com for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 Channel Road have any available units?
2137 Channel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2137 Channel Road have?
Some of 2137 Channel Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2137 Channel Road currently offering any rent specials?
2137 Channel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 Channel Road pet-friendly?
No, 2137 Channel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2137 Channel Road offer parking?
Yes, 2137 Channel Road offers parking.
Does 2137 Channel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2137 Channel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 Channel Road have a pool?
No, 2137 Channel Road does not have a pool.
Does 2137 Channel Road have accessible units?
No, 2137 Channel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 Channel Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2137 Channel Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2137 Channel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2137 Channel Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College