2136 Vista Laredo

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool tennis court bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bath middle unit on a beautiful green belt in the Bluffs of Newport Beach. Private patio. 2 car attached garage. Across from the community pool and BBQ area. Great house for anyone with a child attending any of the award winning schools in the Bluffs - Corona del Mar high school and middle school or Eastbluff elementary which are both within walking distance. Close to world class shopping, restaurants, beaches, golf, hiking/biking trails and a swim/tennis club. Enjoy the Newport Beach lifestyle in a very cozy, private home convenient to all the Newport attractions.