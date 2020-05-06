All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

2136 Vista Laredo

2136 Vista Laredo · No Longer Available
Location

2136 Vista Laredo, Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bath middle unit on a beautiful green belt in the Bluffs of Newport Beach. Private patio. 2 car attached garage. Across from the community pool and BBQ area. Great house for anyone with a child attending any of the award winning schools in the Bluffs - Corona del Mar high school and middle school or Eastbluff elementary which are both within walking distance. Close to world class shopping, restaurants, beaches, golf, hiking/biking trails and a swim/tennis club. Enjoy the Newport Beach lifestyle in a very cozy, private home convenient to all the Newport attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 Vista Laredo have any available units?
2136 Vista Laredo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2136 Vista Laredo have?
Some of 2136 Vista Laredo's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 Vista Laredo currently offering any rent specials?
2136 Vista Laredo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 Vista Laredo pet-friendly?
No, 2136 Vista Laredo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2136 Vista Laredo offer parking?
Yes, 2136 Vista Laredo offers parking.
Does 2136 Vista Laredo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 Vista Laredo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 Vista Laredo have a pool?
Yes, 2136 Vista Laredo has a pool.
Does 2136 Vista Laredo have accessible units?
No, 2136 Vista Laredo does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 Vista Laredo have units with dishwashers?
No, 2136 Vista Laredo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2136 Vista Laredo have units with air conditioning?
No, 2136 Vista Laredo does not have units with air conditioning.
