2134 Vista Laredo

Amenities

hardwood floors ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Luxury 3 bedroom + an office, 3 bath home located in the Bluffs of Newport Beach. Enjoy beautiful views of the greenbelt as well as gorgeous mature trees from the open and airy floor plan where the living room is complemented by a fireplace, formal dining area, and large outdoor entertaining space. Great kitchen with solid-core cabinetry. Wood flooring and tile throughout the home. The large master suite is the perfect sanctuary with vaulted ceilings and plenty of closet space. Perfect mix of living in and outdoor space for easy entertaining. Perfectly located within walking distance to Blue Ribbon K-12 schools, shopping, and hiking and biking trails along the beautiful Upper Newport Back Bay.