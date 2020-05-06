All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

2134 Vista Laredo

2134 Vista Laredo · No Longer Available
Location

2134 Vista Laredo, Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Bluffs

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Luxury 3 bedroom + an office, 3 bath home located in the Bluffs of Newport Beach. Enjoy beautiful views of the greenbelt as well as gorgeous mature trees from the open and airy floor plan where the living room is complemented by a fireplace, formal dining area, and large outdoor entertaining space. Great kitchen with solid-core cabinetry. Wood flooring and tile throughout the home. The large master suite is the perfect sanctuary with vaulted ceilings and plenty of closet space. Perfect mix of living in and outdoor space for easy entertaining. Perfectly located within walking distance to Blue Ribbon K-12 schools, shopping, and hiking and biking trails along the beautiful Upper Newport Back Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Vista Laredo have any available units?
2134 Vista Laredo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 2134 Vista Laredo currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Vista Laredo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Vista Laredo pet-friendly?
No, 2134 Vista Laredo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2134 Vista Laredo offer parking?
No, 2134 Vista Laredo does not offer parking.
Does 2134 Vista Laredo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 Vista Laredo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Vista Laredo have a pool?
No, 2134 Vista Laredo does not have a pool.
Does 2134 Vista Laredo have accessible units?
No, 2134 Vista Laredo does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Vista Laredo have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 Vista Laredo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2134 Vista Laredo have units with air conditioning?
No, 2134 Vista Laredo does not have units with air conditioning.
