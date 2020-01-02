All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
2124 Port Durness Place
2124 Port Durness Place

2124 Port Durness Place · No Longer Available
Location

2124 Port Durness Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
Nestled in the highly sought-after Port Streets neighborhood, this newly renovated & spacious residence boasts city lights, mountain, and stunning sunset views. Previously taken down to the studs and expanded by 275%, this home features 5 bedroom, 4 ½ baths, and large Living and family room areas, and sits proudly on an oversized elevated lot with high ceilings and an abundance of natural light thru a two-story span of windows. The open floorplan makes entertaining a breeze! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen has new quartz countertops, and a compliment of new stainless-steel appliances. The family room, which enjoys view to the front yard, is the perfect location to easily host guests from behind the bar, or relax and enjoy the game! Need a downstairs bedroom? This sensational home offers a large master suite downstairs with a brand-new master bathroom. 4 secondary bedrooms, 3 en-suite, are located upstairs (4th is currently being used as a den). The home offers new floors, new paint, new carpet, new lights and light fixtures and a separate laundry room with an oversized 2 car garage. If you’re looking for the luxury of space in a premier neighborhood under the $ 3M price point, it doesn’t get any better than this! Come experience life in the Port Streets with award winning Anderson Elementary, community pool and spa, greenbelts, world class shopping and dining, and so much more. You’ll be glad you did!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Port Durness Place have any available units?
2124 Port Durness Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2124 Port Durness Place have?
Some of 2124 Port Durness Place's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Port Durness Place currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Port Durness Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Port Durness Place pet-friendly?
No, 2124 Port Durness Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2124 Port Durness Place offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Port Durness Place does offer parking.
Does 2124 Port Durness Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 Port Durness Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Port Durness Place have a pool?
Yes, 2124 Port Durness Place has a pool.
Does 2124 Port Durness Place have accessible units?
Yes, 2124 Port Durness Place has accessible units.
Does 2124 Port Durness Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 Port Durness Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2124 Port Durness Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2124 Port Durness Place does not have units with air conditioning.
