2124 Port Durness Place

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry pool garage hot tub

Nestled in the highly sought-after Port Streets neighborhood, this newly renovated & spacious residence boasts city lights, mountain, and stunning sunset views. Previously taken down to the studs and expanded by 275%, this home features 5 bedroom, 4 ½ baths, and large Living and family room areas, and sits proudly on an oversized elevated lot with high ceilings and an abundance of natural light thru a two-story span of windows. The open floorplan makes entertaining a breeze! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen has new quartz countertops, and a compliment of new stainless-steel appliances. The family room, which enjoys view to the front yard, is the perfect location to easily host guests from behind the bar, or relax and enjoy the game! Need a downstairs bedroom? This sensational home offers a large master suite downstairs with a brand-new master bathroom. 4 secondary bedrooms, 3 en-suite, are located upstairs (4th is currently being used as a den). The home offers new floors, new paint, new carpet, new lights and light fixtures and a separate laundry room with an oversized 2 car garage. If you’re looking for the luxury of space in a premier neighborhood under the $ 3M price point, it doesn’t get any better than this! Come experience life in the Port Streets with award winning Anderson Elementary, community pool and spa, greenbelts, world class shopping and dining, and so much more. You’ll be glad you did!