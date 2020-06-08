All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

2121 Indian Springs Ln

2121 Indian Springs Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Indian Springs Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Single Family Home in Newport Beach! - This single family home located in beautiful Newport Beach and a quiet cul de sac has two bedrooms, 1 bathroom and is 900 square feet. As you approach the home, you will notice the quaint architecture and character the home has to offer! The home is located on a hill and has a wonderful view of the Upper Newport Bay and walking trails! Walking into the property you are greeted with a large living room with large windows that allows you to enjoy the view. The kitchen offers plenty of storage and counter space and includes a built in microwave, gas stove and oven, a double sink, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar! The kitchen is also naturally lit with a skylight within the light fixture. Moving forward to the hallway you will find the bathroom and both bedrooms. The front bedroom has a large window offering plenty of natural lighting, spacious closet, ceiling fan, and a cabinet vanity with a conveniently located in bedroom sink! The back bedroom also includes a cabinet vanity with a sink, large closet, ceiling fan, and a doorway to the back patio! The hallway bathroom is large and includes ample storage space. There is a skylight to give off natural lighting, a bathtub and shower, and a cabinet vanity with great counter space! The back patio features space for entertaining and is surrounded by foliage! There is a two-car attached garage with a built in platform and includes extra storage space and washer and dryer hookups. Water, trash, and landscaping included. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. One pet okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent.

DRE# 01197438

(RLNE5295383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Indian Springs Ln have any available units?
2121 Indian Springs Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2121 Indian Springs Ln have?
Some of 2121 Indian Springs Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Indian Springs Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Indian Springs Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Indian Springs Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 Indian Springs Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2121 Indian Springs Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Indian Springs Ln offers parking.
Does 2121 Indian Springs Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Indian Springs Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Indian Springs Ln have a pool?
No, 2121 Indian Springs Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Indian Springs Ln have accessible units?
No, 2121 Indian Springs Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Indian Springs Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Indian Springs Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 Indian Springs Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 Indian Springs Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

