2121 Indian Springs Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two Bedroom Single Family Home in Newport Beach! - This single family home located in beautiful Newport Beach and a quiet cul de sac has two bedrooms, 1 bathroom and is 900 square feet. As you approach the home, you will notice the quaint architecture and character the home has to offer! The home is located on a hill and has a wonderful view of the Upper Newport Bay and walking trails! Walking into the property you are greeted with a large living room with large windows that allows you to enjoy the view. The kitchen offers plenty of storage and counter space and includes a built in microwave, gas stove and oven, a double sink, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar! The kitchen is also naturally lit with a skylight within the light fixture. Moving forward to the hallway you will find the bathroom and both bedrooms. The front bedroom has a large window offering plenty of natural lighting, spacious closet, ceiling fan, and a cabinet vanity with a conveniently located in bedroom sink! The back bedroom also includes a cabinet vanity with a sink, large closet, ceiling fan, and a doorway to the back patio! The hallway bathroom is large and includes ample storage space. There is a skylight to give off natural lighting, a bathtub and shower, and a cabinet vanity with great counter space! The back patio features space for entertaining and is surrounded by foliage! There is a two-car attached garage with a built in platform and includes extra storage space and washer and dryer hookups. Water, trash, and landscaping included. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. One pet okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent.



DRE# 01197438



(RLNE5295383)