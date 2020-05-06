All apartments in Newport Beach
212 Marguerite Avenue

212 Marguerite Avenue · (949) 395-3994
Location

212 Marguerite Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

Vacation Rental. Leased until Aug 27th, 2019. Ocean view. Built in 2008, 212 Marguerite is an elegantly furnished 2500 sq ft 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath retreat that presents multiple indoor/outdoor living spaces including a game room, a chef’s kitchen, open dining room adjacent to living room with fireplace and bi-fold doors that open to a balcony with views of the Newport Jetty and Catalina Island. In addition, there's a spectacular 850sf roof top deck for relaxing and enjoying the ocean view.

The master suite is on the main (second) floor offering a queen size bed, 50' TV, see-through fireplace from bedroom to master bath, ensuite, master bath with Swedish air tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet, and private balcony. The first floor has a large game room with fireplace, 50" TV, wet bar, two guest rooms, one queen, one double, with 42" TV's with adjacent shared bath. The third floor has an office with wet bar, 1/2 bath, 5G Internet, with views of Big Corona Beach. The home is set up with streaming music throughout, including roof decks.

The 850 square foot roof decks are a great place to entertain and enjoy one of the best sunset views in all of Corona Del Mar. The roof deck has a large fireplace and a secluded elevated area with hot tub. There is a one car garage and one carport included in the monthly rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Marguerite Avenue have any available units?
212 Marguerite Avenue has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 Marguerite Avenue have?
Some of 212 Marguerite Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Marguerite Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
212 Marguerite Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Marguerite Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 212 Marguerite Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 212 Marguerite Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 212 Marguerite Avenue does offer parking.
Does 212 Marguerite Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Marguerite Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Marguerite Avenue have a pool?
No, 212 Marguerite Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 212 Marguerite Avenue have accessible units?
No, 212 Marguerite Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Marguerite Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Marguerite Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Marguerite Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Marguerite Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
