212 Marguerite Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets hot tub fireplace game room

Vacation Rental. Leased until Aug 27th, 2019. Ocean view. Built in 2008, 212 Marguerite is an elegantly furnished 2500 sq ft 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath retreat that presents multiple indoor/outdoor living spaces including a game room, a chef’s kitchen, open dining room adjacent to living room with fireplace and bi-fold doors that open to a balcony with views of the Newport Jetty and Catalina Island. In addition, there's a spectacular 850sf roof top deck for relaxing and enjoying the ocean view.



The master suite is on the main (second) floor offering a queen size bed, 50' TV, see-through fireplace from bedroom to master bath, ensuite, master bath with Swedish air tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet, and private balcony. The first floor has a large game room with fireplace, 50" TV, wet bar, two guest rooms, one queen, one double, with 42" TV's with adjacent shared bath. The third floor has an office with wet bar, 1/2 bath, 5G Internet, with views of Big Corona Beach. The home is set up with streaming music throughout, including roof decks.



The 850 square foot roof decks are a great place to entertain and enjoy one of the best sunset views in all of Corona Del Mar. The roof deck has a large fireplace and a secluded elevated area with hot tub. There is a one car garage and one carport included in the monthly rental.