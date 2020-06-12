All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated October 3 2019 at 6:58 AM

2101 E 15th

2101 East 15th Street · (949) 633-1896
Location

2101 East 15th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Cliff Haven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1839 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move-in ready, upgraded 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condominium in the heart of Newport Heights. Unit is light, bright and features include soaring ceilings, newer laminate flooring downstairs and newer carpeting upstairs, plantation shutters, private patio, spacious master bed and bath with dual sinks, tub, shower, walk-in closet and more. The unit is painted a stylish grey color and all the cabinets are white. Appliances are 3 years new and washer and dryer are included. Subterranean parking for the complex with direct access to the unit. Shown by appointment only. Available 11/1/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 E 15th have any available units?
2101 E 15th has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2101 E 15th have?
Some of 2101 E 15th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 E 15th currently offering any rent specials?
2101 E 15th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 E 15th pet-friendly?
No, 2101 E 15th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2101 E 15th offer parking?
Yes, 2101 E 15th does offer parking.
Does 2101 E 15th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 E 15th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 E 15th have a pool?
No, 2101 E 15th does not have a pool.
Does 2101 E 15th have accessible units?
No, 2101 E 15th does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 E 15th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 E 15th has units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 E 15th have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 E 15th does not have units with air conditioning.
