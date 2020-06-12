2101 E 15th

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Move-in ready, upgraded 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condominium in the heart of Newport Heights. Unit is light, bright and features include soaring ceilings, newer laminate flooring downstairs and newer carpeting upstairs, plantation shutters, private patio, spacious master bed and bath with dual sinks, tub, shower, walk-in closet and more. The unit is painted a stylish grey color and all the cabinets are white. Appliances are 3 years new and washer and dryer are included. Subterranean parking for the complex with direct access to the unit. Shown by appointment only. Available 11/1/19.