Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

209 Cypress Street

209 Cypress Street · (949) 494-8830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 Cypress Street, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Month to Month Rental Rate - Also Available for Weekly & Nightly rentals. Close to the beach, the bay and the Fun Zone, this newly renovated, completely furnished home is available for short or long term rentals. Luxuriously appointed with designer furnishings and hotel quality bedding, this 4 bedroom 2 bath home comfortably sleeps 6, and can sleep 8 using the American Leather Comfort Sleeper, the most comfortable pull out sofa on the market. The home has one garage space, driveway parking, and a beach shower. Located on a quiet street, the front patio is perfect for family gatherings, and the large gas BBQ allows for easy meal preparation. Inside, a gourmet kitchen is outfitted with cookware, and service for 8. Flat Panel Smart TV’s are located in every room with Direct TV service, and there is a printer/scanner/fax for your use. The fourth bedroom can also be used as the sitting area of the master suite with sofa, TV and desk for those who need to work during their stay. Available for Weekly & Nightly rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Cypress Street have any available units?
209 Cypress Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 Cypress Street have?
Some of 209 Cypress Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
209 Cypress Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Cypress Street pet-friendly?
No, 209 Cypress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 209 Cypress Street offer parking?
Yes, 209 Cypress Street does offer parking.
Does 209 Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Cypress Street have a pool?
No, 209 Cypress Street does not have a pool.
Does 209 Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 209 Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Cypress Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Cypress Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Cypress Street does not have units with air conditioning.
