209 Cypress Street

Month to Month Rental Rate - Also Available for Weekly & Nightly rentals. Close to the beach, the bay and the Fun Zone, this newly renovated, completely furnished home is available for short or long term rentals. Luxuriously appointed with designer furnishings and hotel quality bedding, this 4 bedroom 2 bath home comfortably sleeps 6, and can sleep 8 using the American Leather Comfort Sleeper, the most comfortable pull out sofa on the market. The home has one garage space, driveway parking, and a beach shower. Located on a quiet street, the front patio is perfect for family gatherings, and the large gas BBQ allows for easy meal preparation. Inside, a gourmet kitchen is outfitted with cookware, and service for 8. Flat Panel Smart TV’s are located in every room with Direct TV service, and there is a printer/scanner/fax for your use. The fourth bedroom can also be used as the sitting area of the master suite with sofa, TV and desk for those who need to work during their stay. Available for Weekly & Nightly rentals.