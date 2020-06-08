Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B Available 06/16/20 2 Bedroom Beach Condo with Incredible Rooftop Deck - **Furnished 9 MONTH WINTER RENTAL ONLY available mid September 2020 through mid June 2021**



This stunning upper 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located steps away from the bay canals and a short walk from the beach, 38th Street Park, and all the world class restaurants that the peninsula has to offer. Less than a mile away is the newly built Lido Village with more restaurants, shops and the gorgeous Lido House Hotel.



The highlight of the property is the rooftop deck where views of the ocean, bay canals, mountain and city lights can all be taken in. From the front porch, views of the ocean can be seen to the right and bay canals to the left.



Inside the unit you will find that the property has gotten a recent overhaul with new exterior, newer flooring and all newer furniture and decor. There is a 7 speaker entertainment system, cable tv and smart tvs in three rooms including one with a DVR. Good size master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. Stacked washer and dryer inside.



There is alley access to the 1 garage spot and 1 carport parking spot behind it (tandem).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4016752)