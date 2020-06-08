All apartments in Newport Beach
209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B

209 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

209 38th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B Available 06/16/20 2 Bedroom Beach Condo with Incredible Rooftop Deck - **Furnished 9 MONTH WINTER RENTAL ONLY available mid September 2020 through mid June 2021**

This stunning upper 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located steps away from the bay canals and a short walk from the beach, 38th Street Park, and all the world class restaurants that the peninsula has to offer. Less than a mile away is the newly built Lido Village with more restaurants, shops and the gorgeous Lido House Hotel.

The highlight of the property is the rooftop deck where views of the ocean, bay canals, mountain and city lights can all be taken in. From the front porch, views of the ocean can be seen to the right and bay canals to the left.

Inside the unit you will find that the property has gotten a recent overhaul with new exterior, newer flooring and all newer furniture and decor. There is a 7 speaker entertainment system, cable tv and smart tvs in three rooms including one with a DVR. Good size master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. Stacked washer and dryer inside.

There is alley access to the 1 garage spot and 1 carport parking spot behind it (tandem).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4016752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B have any available units?
209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B have?
Some of 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B does offer parking.
Does 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B have a pool?
No, 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
