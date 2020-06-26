All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 208 Via Koron.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
208 Via Koron
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:06 AM

208 Via Koron

208 Via Koron · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

208 Via Koron, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful Lido Isle home, recently updated, and sited on a desirable interior street. Furnished and ready for you to enjoy this famed community, you simply can’t go wrong enjoying the resort lifestyle of Lido Isle. A gated, private bricked patio with an inviting outdoor fireplace welcomes you into this charming property. The home features a great room concept as the kitchen, with premium appliances, stone counters and ample storage opens to a living room with a fireplace, vaulted wood beam ceilings and french windows. Enjoy a movie or your favorite show in the spacious family room/den with built-in bookcases and French doors that open to the patio. There are also two, nicely appointed first-level bedrooms. The second level is dedicated to a large master suite with vaulted wood beam ceilings, private deck, and balcony plus a tastefully remodeled master bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy all the Lido Isle amenities that this idyllic island has to offer. Close to great restaurants, the vibrant Lido Marina Village, Lido House hotel and world class shopping and dining – all which are just a short walk over the bridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Via Koron have any available units?
208 Via Koron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 208 Via Koron have?
Some of 208 Via Koron's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Via Koron currently offering any rent specials?
208 Via Koron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Via Koron pet-friendly?
No, 208 Via Koron is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 208 Via Koron offer parking?
No, 208 Via Koron does not offer parking.
Does 208 Via Koron have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Via Koron does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Via Koron have a pool?
No, 208 Via Koron does not have a pool.
Does 208 Via Koron have accessible units?
No, 208 Via Koron does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Via Koron have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Via Koron has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Via Koron have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Via Koron does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College