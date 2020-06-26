208 Via Koron

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful Lido Isle home, recently updated, and sited on a desirable interior street. Furnished and ready for you to enjoy this famed community, you simply can’t go wrong enjoying the resort lifestyle of Lido Isle. A gated, private bricked patio with an inviting outdoor fireplace welcomes you into this charming property. The home features a great room concept as the kitchen, with premium appliances, stone counters and ample storage opens to a living room with a fireplace, vaulted wood beam ceilings and french windows. Enjoy a movie or your favorite show in the spacious family room/den with built-in bookcases and French doors that open to the patio. There are also two, nicely appointed first-level bedrooms. The second level is dedicated to a large master suite with vaulted wood beam ceilings, private deck, and balcony plus a tastefully remodeled master bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy all the Lido Isle amenities that this idyllic island has to offer. Close to great restaurants, the vibrant Lido Marina Village, Lido House hotel and world class shopping and dining – all which are just a short walk over the bridge.