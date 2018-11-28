2027 Commodore Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

“This house is the perfect place for us to host friends and other families from the neighborhood for fun, casual evenings,” says the owner of 2027 Commodore, a completely redone Ranch style home in Newport Beach. With its large fenced front yard, spacious backyard and inviting single-level layout, it’s easy to see why this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is a hit in the popular Baycrest community. Extensively upgraded inside and out, the home features stylish designer finishes including wood plank floors, custom paint and wallpaper, plantation shutters, built-ins, limestone and granite. Designed for easy everyday living and entertaining, all of the rooms are spacious and flow from one to the next, including the wonderful great room area that encompasses the large kitchen (with stainless steel professional grade appliances), family room with fireplace and study area and the living room (also with fireplace). The welcoming backyard includes a built-in BBQ and bar, firepit with built-in seating and covered dining terrace. The bedrooms are generously sized, including the master with high ceilings and ensuite bath. A large 2-car garage offers extensive shelving and storage areas and epoxy-finished floors. This happy home is truly turnkey and a must-see.