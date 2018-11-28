All apartments in Newport Beach
2027 Commodore Road
2027 Commodore Road

2027 Commodore Road · No Longer Available
Location

2027 Commodore Road, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Mariners

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
“This house is the perfect place for us to host friends and other families from the neighborhood for fun, casual evenings,” says the owner of 2027 Commodore, a completely redone Ranch style home in Newport Beach. With its large fenced front yard, spacious backyard and inviting single-level layout, it’s easy to see why this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is a hit in the popular Baycrest community. Extensively upgraded inside and out, the home features stylish designer finishes including wood plank floors, custom paint and wallpaper, plantation shutters, built-ins, limestone and granite. Designed for easy everyday living and entertaining, all of the rooms are spacious and flow from one to the next, including the wonderful great room area that encompasses the large kitchen (with stainless steel professional grade appliances), family room with fireplace and study area and the living room (also with fireplace). The welcoming backyard includes a built-in BBQ and bar, firepit with built-in seating and covered dining terrace. The bedrooms are generously sized, including the master with high ceilings and ensuite bath. A large 2-car garage offers extensive shelving and storage areas and epoxy-finished floors. This happy home is truly turnkey and a must-see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 Commodore Road have any available units?
2027 Commodore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2027 Commodore Road have?
Some of 2027 Commodore Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 Commodore Road currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Commodore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Commodore Road pet-friendly?
No, 2027 Commodore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2027 Commodore Road offer parking?
Yes, 2027 Commodore Road offers parking.
Does 2027 Commodore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 Commodore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Commodore Road have a pool?
No, 2027 Commodore Road does not have a pool.
Does 2027 Commodore Road have accessible units?
No, 2027 Commodore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Commodore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2027 Commodore Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 Commodore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 Commodore Road does not have units with air conditioning.
