All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 2025 Miramar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
2025 Miramar Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

2025 Miramar Drive

2025 Miramar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2025 Miramar Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This is the quintessential beach cottage in one of the most desirable communities in Newport Beach: Peninsula Point. This home is located the highly sought after Miramar Drive just steps to the popular M Street beach. 2025 Miramar Drive features a light and bright living room, a clean kitchen, a dining area, two bedrooms and a bathroom. A generous front patio and oversized private back courtyard is the perfect place to entertain or enjoy the ocean breeze.  A garage completes this fabulous beach home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Miramar Drive have any available units?
2025 Miramar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 2025 Miramar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Miramar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Miramar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Miramar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2025 Miramar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Miramar Drive offers parking.
Does 2025 Miramar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Miramar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Miramar Drive have a pool?
No, 2025 Miramar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Miramar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2025 Miramar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Miramar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Miramar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 Miramar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 Miramar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College