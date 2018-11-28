2009 Yacht Vigilant

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful and well-appointed home inside the gates of Seaview. Located on a cul-de-sac and an oversized lot with amazing views, this home features four bedrooms including a master retreat that has ocean and city skyline views from bed. There are also two main floor bedrooms and an additional large bedroom upstairs with an en-suite bathroom. This home is on one of the largest lots and has some of the best views in the entire community. This also happens to be the only home currently available for lease in Seaview, so please call to set up a private showing today.