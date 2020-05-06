All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:49 AM

20 Sunset

20 Sunset Cv · No Longer Available
Location

20 Sunset Cv, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to your new residence in the fabulous Pelican Ridge 24 hr gated community. This home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The main floor offers a large master suite with plenty of closet space, walk-in closet, his & her vanity, a spa tub, and a separate shower. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, double oven, eating area adjacent family room with beautiful ocean & mountain views. Downstairs bonus room with built-in cabinets, wine cellar, individual laundry room, 2 bedrooms, and 2 baths. The backyard has brand new synthetic grass for low maintenance and perfect green year-round. 2 car garage with built-ins and epoxy floor. This home is near Fashion Island, Crystal Cove, John Wayne Airport and The Pelican Hill Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Sunset have any available units?
20 Sunset doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20 Sunset have?
Some of 20 Sunset's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Sunset currently offering any rent specials?
20 Sunset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Sunset pet-friendly?
No, 20 Sunset is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 20 Sunset offer parking?
Yes, 20 Sunset offers parking.
Does 20 Sunset have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Sunset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Sunset have a pool?
No, 20 Sunset does not have a pool.
Does 20 Sunset have accessible units?
No, 20 Sunset does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Sunset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Sunset has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Sunset have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Sunset does not have units with air conditioning.

