Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Welcome to your new residence in the fabulous Pelican Ridge 24 hr gated community. This home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The main floor offers a large master suite with plenty of closet space, walk-in closet, his & her vanity, a spa tub, and a separate shower. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, double oven, eating area adjacent family room with beautiful ocean & mountain views. Downstairs bonus room with built-in cabinets, wine cellar, individual laundry room, 2 bedrooms, and 2 baths. The backyard has brand new synthetic grass for low maintenance and perfect green year-round. 2 car garage with built-ins and epoxy floor. This home is near Fashion Island, Crystal Cove, John Wayne Airport and The Pelican Hill Resort.