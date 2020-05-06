All apartments in Newport Beach
20 Altino

20 Altino · (949) 220-4409
Location

20 Altino, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Ziani

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2708 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
This beautifully upgraded home is the largest model in Ziani with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. This home is ideally situated in a private, corner location with lovely views of the greenbelt and hillside. The flowing floor plan is conducive to entertaining and boasts a dream kitchen featuring quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, and plenty of storage. A butler's pantry with secondary refrigerator, formal dining room, living room, powder room and separate laundry room are all located on the main level. The MAIN LEVEL MASTER BEDROOM features French doors opening to one of the two patios, a generously sized master bath with extraordinary use of stone and a spacious walk-in master closet. Enjoy community amenities such as heated salt water pool and spa, club house, putting green, botanical garden, and access to local hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Altino have any available units?
20 Altino has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Altino have?
Some of 20 Altino's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Altino currently offering any rent specials?
20 Altino isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Altino pet-friendly?
No, 20 Altino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 20 Altino offer parking?
Yes, 20 Altino does offer parking.
Does 20 Altino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Altino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Altino have a pool?
Yes, 20 Altino has a pool.
Does 20 Altino have accessible units?
No, 20 Altino does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Altino have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Altino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Altino have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Altino does not have units with air conditioning.
