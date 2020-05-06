Amenities

This beautifully upgraded home is the largest model in Ziani with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. This home is ideally situated in a private, corner location with lovely views of the greenbelt and hillside. The flowing floor plan is conducive to entertaining and boasts a dream kitchen featuring quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, and plenty of storage. A butler's pantry with secondary refrigerator, formal dining room, living room, powder room and separate laundry room are all located on the main level. The MAIN LEVEL MASTER BEDROOM features French doors opening to one of the two patios, a generously sized master bath with extraordinary use of stone and a spacious walk-in master closet. Enjoy community amenities such as heated salt water pool and spa, club house, putting green, botanical garden, and access to local hiking trails.