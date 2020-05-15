2 Vincennes

Amenities

Fully Furnished!!!Inviting and well appointed this Rivage home is situated in the highly sought after gated community of Newport Ridge North. Located on a cul-de- sac featuring four bedrooms and a large bonus room. Gourmet kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including a built-in SubZero, Viking stove, Viking dual ovens, Viking dishwasher. A large granite island with a vegetable sink gives this kitchen a functional and complete look. A main floor bedroom with full bath makes it convenient for a guest suite. A true California home is complete with a sparkling pool and spa to enjoy year round. Community amenities feature a 24 hour guard gate, junior Olympic pool, tennis court, sport court and park. Close to hiking trails along with world class shopping and dining.

AVAILABLE NOW!!! Rates vary as follows: Jan 5-May 31 $8,000/mo, June 1 to August 31, $15000/mo, September 1 to October 31 $8,000/mo, November 1, to Jan 4 $12,000/mo. SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM RENTAL !!!! For 12 Month lease fully furnished : $9,500/month