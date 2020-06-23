All apartments in Newport Beach
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1901 Glenwood Lane
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

1901 Glenwood Lane

1901 Glenwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Glenwood Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Mariners

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
1901 Glenwood Lane Available 04/15/19 Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Private Abode in Newport Beach - This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has it all! Located on a corner lot, the property is completely enclosed with lush green hedges providing total privacy. You will also have easy access to many dining and shopping options, hiking trails at Back Bay Nature Preserve, and the world famous beaches of Newport Peninsula.

This residence features:
Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Wood burning fireplace
Open concept living/dining area
Amazing outdoor living spaces both in front and back of house including built in BBQ and modern fire-pit
Master suite with wall to wall closet space
Master spa bathroom with soak in tub, separate glass enclose shower, and dual vanities
Abundance of storage space and built ins
Separate laundry room and office area
2 car garage
Central heat and AC
Pre-wired audio system

Generally pet restrictions apply, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws.
All utilities paid for by tenant. Looking for long term tenant (1 Year Lease).
Contact us today to schedule a showing at 949-631-7777.

BRE:01968681

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4705561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Glenwood Lane have any available units?
1901 Glenwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1901 Glenwood Lane have?
Some of 1901 Glenwood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Glenwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Glenwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Glenwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 Glenwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1901 Glenwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Glenwood Lane offers parking.
Does 1901 Glenwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Glenwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Glenwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1901 Glenwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Glenwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1901 Glenwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Glenwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Glenwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 Glenwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1901 Glenwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
