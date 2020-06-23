Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly all utils included garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly

1901 Glenwood Lane Available 04/15/19 Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Private Abode in Newport Beach - This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has it all! Located on a corner lot, the property is completely enclosed with lush green hedges providing total privacy. You will also have easy access to many dining and shopping options, hiking trails at Back Bay Nature Preserve, and the world famous beaches of Newport Peninsula.



This residence features:

Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances

Wood burning fireplace

Open concept living/dining area

Amazing outdoor living spaces both in front and back of house including built in BBQ and modern fire-pit

Master suite with wall to wall closet space

Master spa bathroom with soak in tub, separate glass enclose shower, and dual vanities

Abundance of storage space and built ins

Separate laundry room and office area

2 car garage

Central heat and AC

Pre-wired audio system



Generally pet restrictions apply, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws.

All utilities paid for by tenant. Looking for long term tenant (1 Year Lease).

Contact us today to schedule a showing at 949-631-7777.



BRE:01968681



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4705561)