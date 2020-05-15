All apartments in Newport Beach
19 Avignon

19 Avignon · No Longer Available
Location

19 Avignon, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Remodeled three bedroom home in gated Montserrat community offering serene views. Freshly painted interior and new flooring throughout. Updated kitchen and master bath. Private front courtyard entry. Soaring cathedral ceiling in formal living room. Formal dining room with French doors leading out to side yard. Picturesque private rear yard offering serene canyon views. Washer/Dryer/Fridge included. Gracious master suite with vaulted ceilings and large walk in closet with custom built-ins. Two spacious secondary bedrooms with mirror wardrobe doors. Steps to community pool. Nearby specialty shops and restaurants. Tenants must have excellent credit and reserves.. No exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Avignon have any available units?
19 Avignon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19 Avignon have?
Some of 19 Avignon's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Avignon currently offering any rent specials?
19 Avignon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Avignon pet-friendly?
No, 19 Avignon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 19 Avignon offer parking?
No, 19 Avignon does not offer parking.
Does 19 Avignon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Avignon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Avignon have a pool?
Yes, 19 Avignon has a pool.
Does 19 Avignon have accessible units?
No, 19 Avignon does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Avignon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Avignon has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Avignon have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Avignon does not have units with air conditioning.

