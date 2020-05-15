Remodeled three bedroom home in gated Montserrat community offering serene views. Freshly painted interior and new flooring throughout. Updated kitchen and master bath. Private front courtyard entry. Soaring cathedral ceiling in formal living room. Formal dining room with French doors leading out to side yard. Picturesque private rear yard offering serene canyon views. Washer/Dryer/Fridge included. Gracious master suite with vaulted ceilings and large walk in closet with custom built-ins. Two spacious secondary bedrooms with mirror wardrobe doors. Steps to community pool. Nearby specialty shops and restaurants. Tenants must have excellent credit and reserves.. No exceptions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 Avignon have any available units?
19 Avignon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19 Avignon have?
Some of 19 Avignon's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Avignon currently offering any rent specials?
19 Avignon is not currently offering any rent specials.