19 Avignon

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool courtyard

Remodeled three bedroom home in gated Montserrat community offering serene views. Freshly painted interior and new flooring throughout. Updated kitchen and master bath. Private front courtyard entry. Soaring cathedral ceiling in formal living room. Formal dining room with French doors leading out to side yard. Picturesque private rear yard offering serene canyon views. Washer/Dryer/Fridge included. Gracious master suite with vaulted ceilings and large walk in closet with custom built-ins. Two spacious secondary bedrooms with mirror wardrobe doors. Steps to community pool. Nearby specialty shops and restaurants. Tenants must have excellent credit and reserves.. No exceptions.