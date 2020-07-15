1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Single Story 4-Bedroom In Newport Beach - COASTAL SANTA BARBARA LIVING! Welcome home to 1806 Irvine Ave in Newport Beach! Over 2,000 square feet of single story living, 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and walking distance to the Newport Back Bay. Entering your front gate, a large wood and wrought iron door greets you with an open concept floorplan, tile floors, large windows and doors allowing abundant sunlight. The upgraded kitchen includes Viking appliances, oversized built in refrigerator, 6 burner stove and built in microwave. An indoor laundry room with washer and dryer are included. A master bedroom with double door entry include a fireplace, French doors to the yard, remodeled bath and walk in closet. A built in sunroom offers direct access into the garage and can be used as a gym room, reading room, office/flex space! A private backyard with plenty of room to entertain in or stroll down to 17th Street with shopping and fine dining and the best beaches Orange County has to offer!



(RLNE5317454)