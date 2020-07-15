All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave

1806 Irvine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1806 Irvine Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Mariners

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Story 4-Bedroom In Newport Beach - COASTAL SANTA BARBARA LIVING! Welcome home to 1806 Irvine Ave in Newport Beach! Over 2,000 square feet of single story living, 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and walking distance to the Newport Back Bay. Entering your front gate, a large wood and wrought iron door greets you with an open concept floorplan, tile floors, large windows and doors allowing abundant sunlight. The upgraded kitchen includes Viking appliances, oversized built in refrigerator, 6 burner stove and built in microwave. An indoor laundry room with washer and dryer are included. A master bedroom with double door entry include a fireplace, French doors to the yard, remodeled bath and walk in closet. A built in sunroom offers direct access into the garage and can be used as a gym room, reading room, office/flex space! A private backyard with plenty of room to entertain in or stroll down to 17th Street with shopping and fine dining and the best beaches Orange County has to offer!

(RLNE5317454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave have any available units?
1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave have?
Some of 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave offers parking.
Does 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave have a pool?
No, 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave have accessible units?
No, 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 Irvine Avenue - Irvine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
