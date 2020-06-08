All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 22 2019 at 2:07 PM

1801 Bayadere Te · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Bayadere Te, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Irvine Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Live in one of the most coveted waterfront view properties in Irvine Terrace, Corona del Mar. Three bedrooms and three and-one-half baths with generous living spaces and approximately 113 linear feet of unobstructed views of the beautiful California coastline, from the
Newport Beach Harbor and Balboa Pavilion all the way to Catalina Island. This home offers incredible outdoor living with pool, spa, terraced yard with mature fruit trees and amazing decks to take in the magnificent views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Bayadere have any available units?
1801 Bayadere doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1801 Bayadere have?
Some of 1801 Bayadere's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Bayadere currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Bayadere is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Bayadere pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Bayadere is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1801 Bayadere offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Bayadere offers parking.
Does 1801 Bayadere have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Bayadere does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Bayadere have a pool?
Yes, 1801 Bayadere has a pool.
Does 1801 Bayadere have accessible units?
No, 1801 Bayadere does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Bayadere have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Bayadere has units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Bayadere have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 Bayadere does not have units with air conditioning.
