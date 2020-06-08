1801 Bayadere

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Live in one of the most coveted waterfront view properties in Irvine Terrace, Corona del Mar. Three bedrooms and three and-one-half baths with generous living spaces and approximately 113 linear feet of unobstructed views of the beautiful California coastline, from the

Newport Beach Harbor and Balboa Pavilion all the way to Catalina Island. This home offers incredible outdoor living with pool, spa, terraced yard with mature fruit trees and amazing decks to take in the magnificent views.