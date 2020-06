Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

First time in market by original owner in the upscale St. Michel community! This Two story home is highly upgraded and has an additional master bedroom on the second floor, with vaulted ceiling and bay windows. All four bedrooms on second floor have roomy closets with build-in cabinets. The two master bedrooms have en suite bathrooms that are tastefully remodeled. Large formal living room has cathedral ceiling and family room has a cozy fireplace. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, comes with viking stove, double oven and ample cabinets. Wood floors throughout the house. The two car garage comes with build-in cabinets and extra refrigerator. Tranquil backyard beautifully landscaped with fruit and palm trees. The two magnificent chandeliers gives a luxurious feeling to the entrance and dinning room. Custom paintings on the bathroom walls is another elegant touch to this house.