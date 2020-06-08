All apartments in Newport Beach
Location

18 Lessay, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Highly sought after Sancerre development in Newport Coast. Gated with plenty of amenities: Community pool & spa, Tennis courts, sports fields and greenbelts. 3 Bedrooms up + 2 full baths. Master has spa tub, walk in shower and a walk in closet. Great Plan 3 with open kitchen - family room.
white cabinets, stainless appliances, open to family room and adjacent to private yard with tropical landscape & fountain. Includes washer, dryer & refrigerator. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Located in quiet cul de sac. No Smokers. Submit on Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 LESSAY have any available units?
18 LESSAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18 LESSAY have?
Some of 18 LESSAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 LESSAY currently offering any rent specials?
18 LESSAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 LESSAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 LESSAY is pet friendly.
Does 18 LESSAY offer parking?
Yes, 18 LESSAY offers parking.
Does 18 LESSAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 LESSAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 LESSAY have a pool?
Yes, 18 LESSAY has a pool.
Does 18 LESSAY have accessible units?
No, 18 LESSAY does not have accessible units.
Does 18 LESSAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 LESSAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 LESSAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 LESSAY does not have units with air conditioning.

