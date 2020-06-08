Amenities
Highly sought after Sancerre development in Newport Coast. Gated with plenty of amenities: Community pool & spa, Tennis courts, sports fields and greenbelts. 3 Bedrooms up + 2 full baths. Master has spa tub, walk in shower and a walk in closet. Great Plan 3 with open kitchen - family room.
white cabinets, stainless appliances, open to family room and adjacent to private yard with tropical landscape & fountain. Includes washer, dryer & refrigerator. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Located in quiet cul de sac. No Smokers. Submit on Pets