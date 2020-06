Amenities

Beautiful updated Newport Beach Townhouse. Granite counters in the kitchen with subway tile backsplash. Italian wood grain tile in the kitchen dining room and 3 bathrooms. Plantation shutters on all windows. Custom maple wall computer unit. Washer and dryer inside. Two car garage. Den is enclosed and has been used as a third bedroom. Recess lighting in the kitchen, dining room and all 3 bathrooms.