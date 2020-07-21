All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:29 PM

17 Canyon Peak

17 Canyon Peak · No Longer Available
Location

17 Canyon Peak, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Located in the exclusive pacific ridge neighborhood this this fully custom tuscan style home is located on a premium ocean view cul-de-sac lot along the cypress ridge. This 4 bedroom 4.5 bathroom +office home exudes a casual elegance and charm in a serene and private setting. Features the lavish use of stone and brick with a delightful spacious design for indoor/outdoor living. The home includes formal living and dining rooms, a large family room which opens to the chef's kitchen with large granite island and stainless steel commerical-style appliances with breakfast area, a library/office with custom bookshelves and cabinetry, a separate casita with bath, a beautiful mastersuite with separate stone vanities, walk-in closets, separate tub and shower, an upstairs den/family room with, laundry room, and 3-car garage. There are ocean views from all main rooms. The exterior features an outdoor fireplace, pool, spa, fountain, putting green, plus french doors lead to additional patio areas throughout the property. Entertain a crowd or just relax and enjoy the view and ocean breezes. This home provides the ultimate beach lifestyle in newport coast. The 24 hour gated community includes a clubhouse with pool and spa + trails to beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Canyon Peak have any available units?
17 Canyon Peak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17 Canyon Peak have?
Some of 17 Canyon Peak's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Canyon Peak currently offering any rent specials?
17 Canyon Peak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Canyon Peak pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Canyon Peak is pet friendly.
Does 17 Canyon Peak offer parking?
Yes, 17 Canyon Peak offers parking.
Does 17 Canyon Peak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Canyon Peak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Canyon Peak have a pool?
Yes, 17 Canyon Peak has a pool.
Does 17 Canyon Peak have accessible units?
No, 17 Canyon Peak does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Canyon Peak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Canyon Peak has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Canyon Peak have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 Canyon Peak has units with air conditioning.
