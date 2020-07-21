17 Canyon Peak

Amenities

Located in the exclusive pacific ridge neighborhood this this fully custom tuscan style home is located on a premium ocean view cul-de-sac lot along the cypress ridge. This 4 bedroom 4.5 bathroom +office home exudes a casual elegance and charm in a serene and private setting. Features the lavish use of stone and brick with a delightful spacious design for indoor/outdoor living. The home includes formal living and dining rooms, a large family room which opens to the chef's kitchen with large granite island and stainless steel commerical-style appliances with breakfast area, a library/office with custom bookshelves and cabinetry, a separate casita with bath, a beautiful mastersuite with separate stone vanities, walk-in closets, separate tub and shower, an upstairs den/family room with, laundry room, and 3-car garage. There are ocean views from all main rooms. The exterior features an outdoor fireplace, pool, spa, fountain, putting green, plus french doors lead to additional patio areas throughout the property. Entertain a crowd or just relax and enjoy the view and ocean breezes. This home provides the ultimate beach lifestyle in newport coast. The 24 hour gated community includes a clubhouse with pool and spa + trails to beach!