1605 Arch Bay Drive

This crown jewel at the Harbor Cove guard-gated community boasts a panoramic, unobstructed view of the back bay. It is also conveniently located in close proximity to the Fashion Island and Balboa Island. You will find superior quality throughout this classical Mediterranean-style villa with custom iron-wrought gate and stair rails. Walk into this serene home and be immediately wowed by the high ceiling and breathtaking back bay views enjoyable from many of its living quarters. The kitchen is highly upgraded with an oversize countertop island, Wolf Range, and Subzero Refrigerator/wine cooler. There is a downstairs office/den area with bath that can be utilized as a bedroom. There are four more oversized bedroom upstairs, one of which is currently used as a movie theater / loft. The master bedroom features view of the back bay, large walk-in closet and a massaging bathtub. The Harbor Cove has bountiful of amenities featuring hiking trails, pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, etc.