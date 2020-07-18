All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1605 Arch Bay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1605 Arch Bay Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:58 PM

1605 Arch Bay Drive

1605 Arch Bay Drive · (949) 391-7888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Bayside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1605 Arch Bay Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
This crown jewel at the Harbor Cove guard-gated community boasts a panoramic, unobstructed view of the back bay. It is also conveniently located in close proximity to the Fashion Island and Balboa Island. You will find superior quality throughout this classical Mediterranean-style villa with custom iron-wrought gate and stair rails. Walk into this serene home and be immediately wowed by the high ceiling and breathtaking back bay views enjoyable from many of its living quarters. The kitchen is highly upgraded with an oversize countertop island, Wolf Range, and Subzero Refrigerator/wine cooler. There is a downstairs office/den area with bath that can be utilized as a bedroom. There are four more oversized bedroom upstairs, one of which is currently used as a movie theater / loft. The master bedroom features view of the back bay, large walk-in closet and a massaging bathtub. The Harbor Cove has bountiful of amenities featuring hiking trails, pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Arch Bay Drive have any available units?
1605 Arch Bay Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1605 Arch Bay Drive have?
Some of 1605 Arch Bay Drive's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Arch Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Arch Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Arch Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Arch Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1605 Arch Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 1605 Arch Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1605 Arch Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Arch Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Arch Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1605 Arch Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 1605 Arch Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 Arch Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Arch Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Arch Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Arch Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 Arch Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1605 Arch Bay Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity