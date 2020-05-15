All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF

16 Rockshore Blf · No Longer Available
Location

16 Rockshore Blf, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Crystal Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
media room
tennis court
Breathtaking ocean views from this fabulous Crystal Cove estate brings the splendor of an authentic Spanish Villa with its antique lighting, wood beams, and handmade terra cotta tiles to blend seamlessly with the modern custom floor to ceiling disappearing glass doors that offers a indoor/outdoor Southern California resort style experience. Access to the community tennis courts, pool, gym, and parks. Conveniently located within walking distance to the beach and the promenade below with shopping and dining nearby. Highly desirable main floor master bedroom with a personalized huge walk in closet, jetted tub, and fireplace. Upstairs large media room with guest suite and outdoor deck. Gourmet kitchen with viking appliances and subzero fridge with high ceilings. Outdoor gazebo, bbq, jacuzzi and fireplace to enjoy the tremendous views from this customized residence! DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF have any available units?
16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF have?
Some of 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF currently offering any rent specials?
16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF pet-friendly?
No, 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF offer parking?
Yes, 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF offers parking.
Does 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF have a pool?
Yes, 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF has a pool.
Does 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF have accessible units?
No, 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF does not have accessible units.
Does 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF does not have units with air conditioning.

