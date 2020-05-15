16 ROCKSHORE BLUFF

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool guest suite

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite media room tennis court

Breathtaking ocean views from this fabulous Crystal Cove estate brings the splendor of an authentic Spanish Villa with its antique lighting, wood beams, and handmade terra cotta tiles to blend seamlessly with the modern custom floor to ceiling disappearing glass doors that offers a indoor/outdoor Southern California resort style experience. Access to the community tennis courts, pool, gym, and parks. Conveniently located within walking distance to the beach and the promenade below with shopping and dining nearby. Highly desirable main floor master bedroom with a personalized huge walk in closet, jetted tub, and fireplace. Upstairs large media room with guest suite and outdoor deck. Gourmet kitchen with viking appliances and subzero fridge with high ceilings. Outdoor gazebo, bbq, jacuzzi and fireplace to enjoy the tremendous views from this customized residence! DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS