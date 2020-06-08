1525 Miramar

Amenities

Peninsula Point Single Family Home For Rent - This gorgeous cottage-style 2 story home, in the desirable Peninsula Point neighborhood at the tip of the Balboa Peninsula, is available for rent for the first time in years. The home has 3 bedrooms plus a large den that can serve as an extra bedroom. Out front is a relaxing brick patio, porch swing, and attractive landscaping. Stepping through the front dutch door, you enter a voluminous open-floor plan with 20 ft ceilings, made up of a living room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen, bedroom/den, and full bathroom. Out back is a small patio with BBQ and a gate to the alley. Upstairs you step onto a catwalk overlooking the living room with views through the 2nd story windows of the park across the street. Towards the front of the house is a sizable bedroom and bath with vaulted ceilings and plenty of light. Toward the back of the house you pass another bed and bath with vaulted architectural ceilings on your way to the master suite. The master suite includes a walk-in closet, a bathroom with his and hers sinks, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and water closet, and an over-sized bedroom. Just down the street from the house is the largest park in the neighborhood where many locals gather to chat and walk their dogs. This summer, the park will again host the annual chili cook-off. Peninsula Point offers membership to its tennis club as well as the beach club with a private beach and swimming dock.



(RLNE5095738)