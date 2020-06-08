All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1525 Miramar

1525 Miramar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Miramar Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
tennis court
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Peninsula Point Single Family Home For Rent - This gorgeous cottage-style 2 story home, in the desirable Peninsula Point neighborhood at the tip of the Balboa Peninsula, is available for rent for the first time in years. The home has 3 bedrooms plus a large den that can serve as an extra bedroom. Out front is a relaxing brick patio, porch swing, and attractive landscaping. Stepping through the front dutch door, you enter a voluminous open-floor plan with 20 ft ceilings, made up of a living room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen, bedroom/den, and full bathroom. Out back is a small patio with BBQ and a gate to the alley. Upstairs you step onto a catwalk overlooking the living room with views through the 2nd story windows of the park across the street. Towards the front of the house is a sizable bedroom and bath with vaulted ceilings and plenty of light. Toward the back of the house you pass another bed and bath with vaulted architectural ceilings on your way to the master suite. The master suite includes a walk-in closet, a bathroom with his and hers sinks, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and water closet, and an over-sized bedroom. Just down the street from the house is the largest park in the neighborhood where many locals gather to chat and walk their dogs. This summer, the park will again host the annual chili cook-off. Peninsula Point offers membership to its tennis club as well as the beach club with a private beach and swimming dock.

(RLNE5095738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Miramar have any available units?
1525 Miramar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1525 Miramar have?
Some of 1525 Miramar's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Miramar currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Miramar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Miramar pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Miramar is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Miramar offer parking?
No, 1525 Miramar does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Miramar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Miramar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Miramar have a pool?
No, 1525 Miramar does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Miramar have accessible units?
No, 1525 Miramar does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Miramar have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Miramar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Miramar have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 Miramar does not have units with air conditioning.
