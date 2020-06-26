1505 Santa Barbara Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator hot tub ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

This rare, sophisticated Meridian residence with 80ft of golf course frontage offers luxury resort-style living, close to world-class shopping and dining in Fashion Island and surrounding areas of Newport Beach and Corona del Mar. Panoramic views of sunsets, Catalina, Back Bay, Newport Beach Country Club golf course and city lights from nearly every room make this a unique find. Flooded with natural light, this chic residence designed offers two bedrooms, three bathrooms and a thoughtfully-planned office with custom built-in desks and doors. Uniquely located so nearly every room has a view, with gracious living spaces opening onto a private patio with retractable doors and serene views. The sleek kitchen includes a spacious island with generous storage and seating, a six-burner Wolf cooktop, oven, SubZero refrigerator, dishwasher, warming drawer, and approx. 132-bottle wine refrigerator. The spacious master suite features a spa-like bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower, and a thoughtfully-planned custom closet. The secondary bedroom includes a beautiful bathroom en suite. Direct access from two reserved parking spaces in the subterranean garage, along with a storage unit. A private elevator provides easy access for guests.