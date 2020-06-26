All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

1505 Santa Barbara Drive

1505 Santa Barbara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Santa Barbara Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
hot tub
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
This rare, sophisticated Meridian residence with 80ft of golf course frontage offers luxury resort-style living, close to world-class shopping and dining in Fashion Island and surrounding areas of Newport Beach and Corona del Mar. Panoramic views of sunsets, Catalina, Back Bay, Newport Beach Country Club golf course and city lights from nearly every room make this a unique find. Flooded with natural light, this chic residence designed offers two bedrooms, three bathrooms and a thoughtfully-planned office with custom built-in desks and doors. Uniquely located so nearly every room has a view, with gracious living spaces opening onto a private patio with retractable doors and serene views. The sleek kitchen includes a spacious island with generous storage and seating, a six-burner Wolf cooktop, oven, SubZero refrigerator, dishwasher, warming drawer, and approx. 132-bottle wine refrigerator. The spacious master suite features a spa-like bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower, and a thoughtfully-planned custom closet. The secondary bedroom includes a beautiful bathroom en suite. Direct access from two reserved parking spaces in the subterranean garage, along with a storage unit. A private elevator provides easy access for guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Santa Barbara Drive have any available units?
1505 Santa Barbara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1505 Santa Barbara Drive have?
Some of 1505 Santa Barbara Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Santa Barbara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Santa Barbara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Santa Barbara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Santa Barbara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1505 Santa Barbara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Santa Barbara Drive offers parking.
Does 1505 Santa Barbara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Santa Barbara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Santa Barbara Drive have a pool?
No, 1505 Santa Barbara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Santa Barbara Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 Santa Barbara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Santa Barbara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Santa Barbara Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Santa Barbara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Santa Barbara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
