Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM

1501 Kathleen Lane

1501 Kathleen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Kathleen Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Mariners

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Located in a highly desirable neighborhood of Dover Shores in Newport Beach, this newly remodeled home offers both charm and elegance. Lovely single level home offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 4 chic bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, crown molding, plantation shutters and grass shades. Gorgeous kitchen with oversized island, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and new appliances. This home is light and bright with upscale interior finishes makes it truly all you would hope for in a home. The exterior has lush landscaping with a fabulous outdoor lifestyle, with pool, spa, outdoor shower and with its cover patio and built in BBQ, it makes for the perfect entertaining space. Close to incredible schools, shops, freeways and John Wayne airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Kathleen Lane have any available units?
1501 Kathleen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1501 Kathleen Lane have?
Some of 1501 Kathleen Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Kathleen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Kathleen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Kathleen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1501 Kathleen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1501 Kathleen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Kathleen Lane offers parking.
Does 1501 Kathleen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Kathleen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Kathleen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1501 Kathleen Lane has a pool.
Does 1501 Kathleen Lane have accessible units?
No, 1501 Kathleen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Kathleen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Kathleen Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 Kathleen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 Kathleen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
