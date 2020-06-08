1501 Kathleen Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Located in a highly desirable neighborhood of Dover Shores in Newport Beach, this newly remodeled home offers both charm and elegance. Lovely single level home offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 4 chic bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, crown molding, plantation shutters and grass shades. Gorgeous kitchen with oversized island, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and new appliances. This home is light and bright with upscale interior finishes makes it truly all you would hope for in a home. The exterior has lush landscaping with a fabulous outdoor lifestyle, with pool, spa, outdoor shower and with its cover patio and built in BBQ, it makes for the perfect entertaining space. Close to incredible schools, shops, freeways and John Wayne airport.