Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
15 Sand Dollar Ct
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

15 Sand Dollar Ct

15 Sand Dollar Court · No Longer Available
Location

15 Sand Dollar Court, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful Newport Terrace Condo - This 2-bedroom 2.5 bath provides luxurious living amongst an open concept floorplan and lush surroundings. The upgraded flooring, walk-in pantry, and designer paint make for a wonderful living space. A large dining area sits adjacent to the sunny back patio. Dual master bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and great natural lighting, The condo also boasts a private patio, garage, and carport. Live the Newport Beach Lifestyle with a quick, one-mile bike ride or stroll to the beach. Located near Talbert Nature Reserve and Canyon Park. The Newport Terrace community offers a great outdoor lifestyle including: pool, wading pool, jacuzzi, bbq's, sports court, picnic areas.

(RLNE5649392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Sand Dollar Ct have any available units?
15 Sand Dollar Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 15 Sand Dollar Ct have?
Some of 15 Sand Dollar Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Sand Dollar Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15 Sand Dollar Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Sand Dollar Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Sand Dollar Ct is pet friendly.
Does 15 Sand Dollar Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15 Sand Dollar Ct offers parking.
Does 15 Sand Dollar Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Sand Dollar Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Sand Dollar Ct have a pool?
Yes, 15 Sand Dollar Ct has a pool.
Does 15 Sand Dollar Ct have accessible units?
No, 15 Sand Dollar Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Sand Dollar Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Sand Dollar Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Sand Dollar Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Sand Dollar Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

