15 Sand Dollar Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool bbq/grill garage

Wonderful Newport Terrace Condo - This 2-bedroom 2.5 bath provides luxurious living amongst an open concept floorplan and lush surroundings. The upgraded flooring, walk-in pantry, and designer paint make for a wonderful living space. A large dining area sits adjacent to the sunny back patio. Dual master bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and great natural lighting, The condo also boasts a private patio, garage, and carport. Live the Newport Beach Lifestyle with a quick, one-mile bike ride or stroll to the beach. Located near Talbert Nature Reserve and Canyon Park. The Newport Terrace community offers a great outdoor lifestyle including: pool, wading pool, jacuzzi, bbq's, sports court, picnic areas.



(RLNE5649392)