Newport Beach, CA
142 Sidney Bay Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:50 PM

142 Sidney Bay Drive

142 Sidney Bay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

142 Sidney Bay Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92657

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
An exquisite ocean view home located in Crystal Cove community, with amazing ocean and Catalina views from almost every room. Elegant designer touches through out this exquisite home. Light and high vaulted ceilings in the entry and living room. The unique feature of this Seascape Plan 2 is the wall between the living room and dinning room has been removed, to create an open and luxurious space for entertainment. Other features include, the double stacked TV's in the living room, a huge Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Viking and sub-zero appliances, private balcony off main floor with amazing ocean and sunset views. The lower level features a large game room, along with two bedrooms and a full bath including a gym and a private patio area with built-in BBQ. There is a grand master bedroom with a large sitting area and a spa like bathroom, sitting on the top floor providing unobstructed ocean and Catalina views. Enjoy the resort life style, with many parks, walking trails and a five stars clubhouse facility with Olympic size pool, spa, tennis courts, exercise rooms with professional equipment and a huge banquet room. Outside the community gate is the famous Crystal Cove Promenade, with fine dining and shops, across the street is the Crystal Cove state beach. Minutes from the Pelican Hill Resort, Fashion Island shopping and University of California, Irvine. Close proximity to John Wayne Airport and 45 minutes to Los Angeles International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Sidney Bay Drive have any available units?
142 Sidney Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 142 Sidney Bay Drive have?
Some of 142 Sidney Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Sidney Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
142 Sidney Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Sidney Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 142 Sidney Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 142 Sidney Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 142 Sidney Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 142 Sidney Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Sidney Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Sidney Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 142 Sidney Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 142 Sidney Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 142 Sidney Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Sidney Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Sidney Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Sidney Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Sidney Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
