142 Sidney Bay Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

An exquisite ocean view home located in Crystal Cove community, with amazing ocean and Catalina views from almost every room. Elegant designer touches through out this exquisite home. Light and high vaulted ceilings in the entry and living room. The unique feature of this Seascape Plan 2 is the wall between the living room and dinning room has been removed, to create an open and luxurious space for entertainment. Other features include, the double stacked TV's in the living room, a huge Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Viking and sub-zero appliances, private balcony off main floor with amazing ocean and sunset views. The lower level features a large game room, along with two bedrooms and a full bath including a gym and a private patio area with built-in BBQ. There is a grand master bedroom with a large sitting area and a spa like bathroom, sitting on the top floor providing unobstructed ocean and Catalina views. Enjoy the resort life style, with many parks, walking trails and a five stars clubhouse facility with Olympic size pool, spa, tennis courts, exercise rooms with professional equipment and a huge banquet room. Outside the community gate is the famous Crystal Cove Promenade, with fine dining and shops, across the street is the Crystal Cove state beach. Minutes from the Pelican Hill Resort, Fashion Island shopping and University of California, Irvine. Close proximity to John Wayne Airport and 45 minutes to Los Angeles International Airport.