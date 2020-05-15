1400 Outrigger Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous Single Family Home in the highly desirable Harbor View Hills South community of Corona Del Mar. This light and bright home enjoys a wide open floor plan that is enhanced with vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, multiple french doors, quality carpet, tile flooring, and a large kitchen designed for entertaining with new stainless steel appliances. The home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. However, one of the bedrooms is currently configured as a den. Step outside to the lush garden and enjoy an expansive patio offering outdoor living at it's finest. All of this combined with nearby shopping at Fashion Island, great local schools, incredible restaurants, and sparkling beaches just minutes away make this home a must see!