All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1400 Outrigger Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1400 Outrigger Drive
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:55 PM

1400 Outrigger Drive

1400 Outrigger Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1400 Outrigger Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Single Family Home in the highly desirable Harbor View Hills South community of Corona Del Mar. This light and bright home enjoys a wide open floor plan that is enhanced with vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, multiple french doors, quality carpet, tile flooring, and a large kitchen designed for entertaining with new stainless steel appliances. The home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. However, one of the bedrooms is currently configured as a den. Step outside to the lush garden and enjoy an expansive patio offering outdoor living at it's finest. All of this combined with nearby shopping at Fashion Island, great local schools, incredible restaurants, and sparkling beaches just minutes away make this home a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Outrigger Drive have any available units?
1400 Outrigger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1400 Outrigger Drive have?
Some of 1400 Outrigger Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Outrigger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Outrigger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Outrigger Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Outrigger Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1400 Outrigger Drive offer parking?
No, 1400 Outrigger Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Outrigger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Outrigger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Outrigger Drive have a pool?
No, 1400 Outrigger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Outrigger Drive have accessible units?
No, 1400 Outrigger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Outrigger Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Outrigger Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Outrigger Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Outrigger Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College