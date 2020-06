Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

A great opportunity to live life on the Bay! This fabulous single family residence boasts 5 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. Harbor views can be admired from the large patio, beach and from most windows in the house. A private viewing deck off the master bedroom, 2 fireplaces, a 2 car garage and an outside shower make this fully furnished home move-in ready for a year round resident to enjoy!