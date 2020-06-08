13 Canyon Island Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Check out this beautiful Big canyon town home. Prime location next to Big Canyon Country Club golf course, minutes away from beach, all the restaurants and amazing shopping center fashion island. Great amenities included pool, spa, tennis court and gated entry. It has 3 bedroom plus a den. Natural lights come in from all the double pane windows bright and airy. Living room has high ceiling with fireplace and sliding doors extended to the private back yard. Gourmet kitchen has granite counter top, all premium appliances, built in wind cooler, custom cabinets. All the bedroom upstairs with quality carpet, newer windows and designed covering. Separated formal dining room adjacent to the hall way and kitchen. All recess lighting through the house