13 Canyon Island Drive

Location

13 Canyon Island Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Check out this beautiful Big canyon town home. Prime location next to Big Canyon Country Club golf course, minutes away from beach, all the restaurants and amazing shopping center fashion island. Great amenities included pool, spa, tennis court and gated entry. It has 3 bedroom plus a den. Natural lights come in from all the double pane windows bright and airy. Living room has high ceiling with fireplace and sliding doors extended to the private back yard. Gourmet kitchen has granite counter top, all premium appliances, built in wind cooler, custom cabinets. All the bedroom upstairs with quality carpet, newer windows and designed covering. Separated formal dining room adjacent to the hall way and kitchen. All recess lighting through the house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Canyon Island Drive have any available units?
13 Canyon Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 13 Canyon Island Drive have?
Some of 13 Canyon Island Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Canyon Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13 Canyon Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Canyon Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13 Canyon Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 13 Canyon Island Drive offer parking?
No, 13 Canyon Island Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13 Canyon Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Canyon Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Canyon Island Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13 Canyon Island Drive has a pool.
Does 13 Canyon Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 13 Canyon Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Canyon Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Canyon Island Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Canyon Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Canyon Island Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
