123 Via Florence

BREATHTAKING TO BEHOLD, THIS CLASSIC ITALIAN VILLA IS EMBELLISHED IN THE FINEST MATERIALS AND AUTHENTIC FINISHES TRANSPORTED FROM ITALY - FROM VENETIAN PLASTER TO CARVED ITALIAN LIMESTONE AND ANTIQUE WALNUT FINISHES. DESIGNED BY RENOWNED ARCHITECT JOHN O'NEIL AND COMPLETED IN 2005. THE STUNNING THREE LEVELS HOME FEATURES A GRAND SALON WITH FIREPLACE, A GOURMET KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED WINE CELLAR WALL, A LARGE HOME THEATER, A BEAUTIFUL AND ROMANTIC MASTER BEDROOM SUITE, TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOM SUITES, A FORMAL OFFICE, A LARGE GYM, AN ELEVATOR SERVICING ALL THREE LEVELS AND A SPACIOUS THREE-CAR GARAGE. THE GYM AND THE OFFICE ARE INCLUDED IN THE FIVE BEDROOM COUNT. TO ENTERTAIN YOUR GUESTS, A LOVELY COURTYARD GARDEN WITH POOL AND A COVERED LOGGIA WITH A STONE FIREPLACE. THIS MASTERPIECE IS IDEALLY LOCATED AT THE FOOT OF THE PIAZZA LIDO, ONE OF LIDO ISLAND'S MOST DESIRABLE INTERIOR LOCATIONS. THE MANY AMENITIES AVAILABLE TO LIDO ISLAND RESIDENTS INCLUDE A BAY FRONT CLUBHOUSE, YACHT CLUB, MULTIPLE TENNIS COURTS, PRIVATE BEACH, PARKS AND CHILDREN'S PLAYGROUNDS. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO LIDO MARINA VILLAGE, OCEAN AND SOME OF NEWPORT BEACH'S FINEST RESTAURANTS.