1225 W Balboa Boulevard
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:25 PM

1225 W Balboa Boulevard

1225 West Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1225 West Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Located just one house from the sand, this newly constructed 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is a perfect luxury beach retreat. The open floor plan living room features elevated ceilings, Dutch doors, TV, custom lighting, and a fireplace. Off the living room, expansive glass doors open to an outdoor patio providing an abundance of natural light and ocean breezes. The gourmet kitchen boasts Cesar stone counters, Jenn-Air downdraft oven, KitchenAid French door refrigerator, dishwasher and custom cabinetry. Both bedrooms offer spacious closets, and well-appointed baths. Other amenities include a security system, solar power, washer/dryer, one car parking and a storage area. This home is fully furnished and offers everything needed to make every day feel like a well-deserved vacation. Enjoy beach living and the luxuries of this impressive modern coastal home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 W Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
1225 W Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1225 W Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 1225 W Balboa Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 W Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1225 W Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 W Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1225 W Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1225 W Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1225 W Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1225 W Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 W Balboa Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 W Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1225 W Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1225 W Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1225 W Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 W Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 W Balboa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 W Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 W Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

