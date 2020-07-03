1225 W Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

Located just one house from the sand, this newly constructed 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is a perfect luxury beach retreat. The open floor plan living room features elevated ceilings, Dutch doors, TV, custom lighting, and a fireplace. Off the living room, expansive glass doors open to an outdoor patio providing an abundance of natural light and ocean breezes. The gourmet kitchen boasts Cesar stone counters, Jenn-Air downdraft oven, KitchenAid French door refrigerator, dishwasher and custom cabinetry. Both bedrooms offer spacious closets, and well-appointed baths. Other amenities include a security system, solar power, washer/dryer, one car parking and a storage area. This home is fully furnished and offers everything needed to make every day feel like a well-deserved vacation. Enjoy beach living and the luxuries of this impressive modern coastal home.