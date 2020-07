Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace furnished

Charming Lido Home with down stairs master. Home is fully furnished owner will consider short term but prefers annual lease. Call for updates on leasing periods as some months have been leased. Inviting patio with good flow for entertaining. Large dining room large living room with fireplace. Two bedroom up stairs and a two car garage.