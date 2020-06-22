All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 Jupiter Hills Drive

12 Jupiter Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12 Jupiter Hills Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Ford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Gorgeous Stonybrook floor plan 3 located in the prestigious guard gated community of One Ford Road. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom is located on a private cul-de-sac with no neighbors behind. The kitchen has granite counters, white brookhaven cabinetry, stainless steel Viking cook top & oven, and a sub-zero refrigerator. The residence is completely turn-key, with slate and hardwood flooring. The spacious enclosed back yard includes an entertaining area and a spa. This home will not disappoint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Jupiter Hills Drive have any available units?
12 Jupiter Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 12 Jupiter Hills Drive have?
Some of 12 Jupiter Hills Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Jupiter Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12 Jupiter Hills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Jupiter Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12 Jupiter Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 12 Jupiter Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 12 Jupiter Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12 Jupiter Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Jupiter Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Jupiter Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 12 Jupiter Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12 Jupiter Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 12 Jupiter Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Jupiter Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Jupiter Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Jupiter Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Jupiter Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
