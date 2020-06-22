12 Jupiter Hills Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel hot tub oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Gorgeous Stonybrook floor plan 3 located in the prestigious guard gated community of One Ford Road. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom is located on a private cul-de-sac with no neighbors behind. The kitchen has granite counters, white brookhaven cabinetry, stainless steel Viking cook top & oven, and a sub-zero refrigerator. The residence is completely turn-key, with slate and hardwood flooring. The spacious enclosed back yard includes an entertaining area and a spa. This home will not disappoint.