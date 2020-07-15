12 Baruna Court

Amenities

Remodeled Resort Style Condo with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. This lovely home has wonderful amenities including a community pool, spa, tennis courts, BBQ and direct access to Sunset Ridge Park for walking, play area and hosts spectacular ocean views. The kitchen features rich wood cabinetry, stone flooring throughout and stainless steel appliances. There is a large deck at the entry to the BBQ with pass-through access to the kitchen. The living room has a very open concept with wood flooring, a large deck for outdoor enjoyment and floor to ceiling sliding doors. The master bedroom is spacious with lots of light and it has an ensuite bathroom with double sinks, granite counters, and stone flooring. You'll find 4 spots for parking. 2 in the large 2 car garage and 2 additional spaces outside of the garage. The garage also has storage space and a washer and dryer which are included in this lease. This property is beach close and within walking or biking distance. This property is beach close and within walking or biking distance.