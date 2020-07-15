All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 12 Baruna Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
12 Baruna Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

12 Baruna Court

12 Baruna Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12 Baruna Court, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Remodeled Resort Style Condo with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. This lovely home has wonderful amenities including a community pool, spa, tennis courts, BBQ and direct access to Sunset Ridge Park for walking, play area and hosts spectacular ocean views. The kitchen features rich wood cabinetry, stone flooring throughout and stainless steel appliances. There is a large deck at the entry to the BBQ with pass-through access to the kitchen. The living room has a very open concept with wood flooring, a large deck for outdoor enjoyment and floor to ceiling sliding doors. The master bedroom is spacious with lots of light and it has an ensuite bathroom with double sinks, granite counters, and stone flooring. You'll find 4 spots for parking. 2 in the large 2 car garage and 2 additional spaces outside of the garage. The garage also has storage space and a washer and dryer which are included in this lease. This property is beach close and within walking or biking distance. This property is beach close and within walking or biking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Baruna Court have any available units?
12 Baruna Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 12 Baruna Court have?
Some of 12 Baruna Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Baruna Court currently offering any rent specials?
12 Baruna Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Baruna Court pet-friendly?
No, 12 Baruna Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 12 Baruna Court offer parking?
Yes, 12 Baruna Court offers parking.
Does 12 Baruna Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Baruna Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Baruna Court have a pool?
Yes, 12 Baruna Court has a pool.
Does 12 Baruna Court have accessible units?
No, 12 Baruna Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Baruna Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Baruna Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Baruna Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Baruna Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College