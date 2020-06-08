All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

1135 E Balboa Boulevard

1135 East Balboa Boulevard · (949) 374-1398
Location

1135 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
volleyball court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
volleyball court
On the sand between the famed wedge and the Balboa Pier, this beautiful Balboa Peninsula beach home offers panoramic ocean views from each floor. The home is masterfully designed with a raised first floor to take advantage of the main living area ocean views from the family room, kitchen and dining space. The patio complete with dining set, lounge chairs, and bbq is ideally situated on the boardwalk steps from the waves, volleyball, and a short stroll to restaurants, shops, the Balboa Fun Zone, and the Ferry to Balboa Island. 5 bedrooms offer plenty of privacy for guests, with 2 bedrooms on the first floor. The perfect place to call home and enjoy the very best of newport beach! Available for both short and long-term rental stays, please inquire for availability and rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 E Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
1135 E Balboa Boulevard has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1135 E Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 1135 E Balboa Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, volleyball court, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 E Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1135 E Balboa Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 E Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1135 E Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1135 E Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1135 E Balboa Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1135 E Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 E Balboa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 E Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1135 E Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1135 E Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1135 E Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 E Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 E Balboa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 E Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 E Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
