1121 Santa Barbara Drive

A Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 baths contemporary residence offers upscale hotel-style living with 5-star amenities, is situated in the luxurious and exclusive Meridian community mere moments to Fashion Island. Spectacular panoramic views perched above the Newport Country Club golf course with the ocean, Back Bay, and Catalina views. The home is extensively upgraded appointments include Lutron shades and custom drapery, hardwood flooring, automated window coverings, built-ins, home automation, and Audio/Visual systems. The gourmet kitchen provides an oversized island, Wolfe 6 burner cooktop and 2 ovens, Subzero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, walk-in pantry, and osmosis water filtration system. The great room includes the living and dining areas as it opens to a serene view terrace. Two secure and reserved parking spaces and a storage unit in the subterranean garage with easy elevator access. 24-hour concierge staff on site, and private pool, spa, barbeque, fitness center, clubroom, and outdoor lounge. The 3rd bedroom currently being used as a den but can easily be converted back into a 3rd bedroom. This unique luxe hotel-style coastal urban community is adjacent to world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment!