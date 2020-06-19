All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1121 Santa Barbara Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1121 Santa Barbara Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

1121 Santa Barbara Drive

1121 Santa Barbara Dr · (949) 484-9999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1121 Santa Barbara Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$17,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2817 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
A Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 baths contemporary residence offers upscale hotel-style living with 5-star amenities, is situated in the luxurious and exclusive Meridian community mere moments to Fashion Island. Spectacular panoramic views perched above the Newport Country Club golf course with the ocean, Back Bay, and Catalina views. The home is extensively upgraded appointments include Lutron shades and custom drapery, hardwood flooring, automated window coverings, built-ins, home automation, and Audio/Visual systems. The gourmet kitchen provides an oversized island, Wolfe 6 burner cooktop and 2 ovens, Subzero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, walk-in pantry, and osmosis water filtration system. The great room includes the living and dining areas as it opens to a serene view terrace. Two secure and reserved parking spaces and a storage unit in the subterranean garage with easy elevator access. 24-hour concierge staff on site, and private pool, spa, barbeque, fitness center, clubroom, and outdoor lounge. The 3rd bedroom currently being used as a den but can easily be converted back into a 3rd bedroom. This unique luxe hotel-style coastal urban community is adjacent to world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Santa Barbara Drive have any available units?
1121 Santa Barbara Drive has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1121 Santa Barbara Drive have?
Some of 1121 Santa Barbara Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Santa Barbara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Santa Barbara Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Santa Barbara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Santa Barbara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1121 Santa Barbara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Santa Barbara Drive does offer parking.
Does 1121 Santa Barbara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Santa Barbara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Santa Barbara Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Santa Barbara Drive has a pool.
Does 1121 Santa Barbara Drive have accessible units?
No, 1121 Santa Barbara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Santa Barbara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Santa Barbara Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Santa Barbara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Santa Barbara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1121 Santa Barbara Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity