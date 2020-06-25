1120 W Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

This apartment is centrally located in the heart of the Peninsula. behind the building is the bay and across the street is the Beach. Apartment # 5 is the front unit, with a front porch and side patio area. Assigned covered parking in the back and lots of public parking spaces in the front of the building . Easy maintenance with travertine floors in the living room and hardwood floors in the bedrooms. and newer kitchen cabinetries and granite counter top. Also has own stackable washer and dryer inside the unit . Always had long term tenants, great location.. Call property Manager for showing appointments . Deanna 562-397-4851 . New remodel.