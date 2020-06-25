All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
1120 W Balboa Boulevard
1120 W Balboa Boulevard

1120 West Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1120 West Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
This apartment is centrally located in the heart of the Peninsula. behind the building is the bay and across the street is the Beach. Apartment # 5 is the front unit, with a front porch and side patio area. Assigned covered parking in the back and lots of public parking spaces in the front of the building . Easy maintenance with travertine floors in the living room and hardwood floors in the bedrooms. and newer kitchen cabinetries and granite counter top. Also has own stackable washer and dryer inside the unit . Always had long term tenants, great location.. Call property Manager for showing appointments . Deanna 562-397-4851 . New remodel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 W Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
1120 W Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1120 W Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 1120 W Balboa Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 W Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1120 W Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 W Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1120 W Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1120 W Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1120 W Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1120 W Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 W Balboa Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 W Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1120 W Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1120 W Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1120 W Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 W Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 W Balboa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 W Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 W Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
