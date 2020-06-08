All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated August 20 2019 at 11:26 PM

11 Skyridge

11 Skyridge · No Longer Available
Location

11 Skyridge, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Amenities

garage
pool
elevator
fire pit
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Located on the top of the hill with breathtaking canyon and peek a boo ocean views. 6 bedroom, 10 bathroom and 7 car garage in the private gated community of Pelican Crest. Access all 3 levels via the private hydraulic elevator. The home features a formal living room, beautiful dining room with gourmet kitchen with large island, office, home movie theater, spacious game room, walk-in wine cellar with separate refrigerated wine tasting room and dry sauna. Back yard includes pool, spa, built in BBQ, fire pit and well maintained landscaping surrounded. Fully furnished, all utilities and gardener included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Skyridge have any available units?
11 Skyridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 11 Skyridge have?
Some of 11 Skyridge's amenities include garage, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Skyridge currently offering any rent specials?
11 Skyridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Skyridge pet-friendly?
No, 11 Skyridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 11 Skyridge offer parking?
Yes, 11 Skyridge offers parking.
Does 11 Skyridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Skyridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Skyridge have a pool?
Yes, 11 Skyridge has a pool.
Does 11 Skyridge have accessible units?
No, 11 Skyridge does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Skyridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Skyridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Skyridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Skyridge does not have units with air conditioning.
