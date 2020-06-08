11 Skyridge

Amenities

garage pool elevator fire pit hot tub sauna

Located on the top of the hill with breathtaking canyon and peek a boo ocean views. 6 bedroom, 10 bathroom and 7 car garage in the private gated community of Pelican Crest. Access all 3 levels via the private hydraulic elevator. The home features a formal living room, beautiful dining room with gourmet kitchen with large island, office, home movie theater, spacious game room, walk-in wine cellar with separate refrigerated wine tasting room and dry sauna. Back yard includes pool, spa, built in BBQ, fire pit and well maintained landscaping surrounded. Fully furnished, all utilities and gardener included!