109 East Balboa Boulevard

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking internet access

*Unfurnished* - Available starting June 1, 2020 - 12 months required.



Located on Balboa Blvd, less than 1 block from the oceanfront in close proximity to shops and restaurants. This is a middle unit (2nd story), with 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. The unit has a private balcony, that comes with patio furnishings. Utilities are included are included in price *expect* WiFi and television which are to be paid for separately by tenant. Laundry in unit & 1 car parking spot in the carport.

