Newport Beach, CA
109 East Balboa Boulevard
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:50 PM

109 East Balboa Boulevard

109 East Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

109 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
*Unfurnished* - Available starting June 1, 2020 - 12 months required.

Located on Balboa Blvd, less than 1 block from the oceanfront in close proximity to shops and restaurants. This is a middle unit (2nd story), with 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. The unit has a private balcony, that comes with patio furnishings. Utilities are included are included in price *expect* WiFi and television which are to be paid for separately by tenant. Laundry in unit & 1 car parking spot in the carport.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 East Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
109 East Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 109 East Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 109 East Balboa Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 East Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
109 East Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 East Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 109 East Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 109 East Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 109 East Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 109 East Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 East Balboa Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 East Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 109 East Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 109 East Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 109 East Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 109 East Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 East Balboa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 East Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 East Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

