1082 Buckingham Lane A

Bright and Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Prime Location - This peaceful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is nestled away on a quiet street in Newport Heights but is in walking distance to many boutique stores, restaurants, and cafes that the area offers. The kitchen features a gas oven range, dishwasher, micro-hood, large refrigerator, toaster oven, and also comes equipped with a 2 in 1 washer/dryer. There is brand new carpet throughout the home and the large, open concept living space features a fireplace. Large sliding doors open up to your own private outdoor garden oasis with expandable awning. Unique details such as crown molding and plantation shutters give the space additional character. This unit offers a great amount of storage including built in closet organizers in the master bedroom and also includes a detached 2 car garage. Spend your weekends biking down to Newport Beach or relaxing by the community pool and clubhouse.



All utilities excluding trash paid for by tenant. Pets considered with additional deposit. Looking for long term tenant (1 year lease).

