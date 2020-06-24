All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1082 Buckingham Lane A

Location

1082 Buckingham Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright and Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Prime Location - This peaceful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is nestled away on a quiet street in Newport Heights but is in walking distance to many boutique stores, restaurants, and cafes that the area offers. The kitchen features a gas oven range, dishwasher, micro-hood, large refrigerator, toaster oven, and also comes equipped with a 2 in 1 washer/dryer. There is brand new carpet throughout the home and the large, open concept living space features a fireplace. Large sliding doors open up to your own private outdoor garden oasis with expandable awning. Unique details such as crown molding and plantation shutters give the space additional character. This unit offers a great amount of storage including built in closet organizers in the master bedroom and also includes a detached 2 car garage. Spend your weekends biking down to Newport Beach or relaxing by the community pool and clubhouse.

All utilities excluding trash paid for by tenant. Pets considered with additional deposit. Looking for long term tenant (1 year lease).
Contact us today to schedule a showing 949-631-7777.

BRE: 01968681

(RLNE4798139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1082 Buckingham Lane A have any available units?
1082 Buckingham Lane A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1082 Buckingham Lane A have?
Some of 1082 Buckingham Lane A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1082 Buckingham Lane A currently offering any rent specials?
1082 Buckingham Lane A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1082 Buckingham Lane A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1082 Buckingham Lane A is pet friendly.
Does 1082 Buckingham Lane A offer parking?
Yes, 1082 Buckingham Lane A offers parking.
Does 1082 Buckingham Lane A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1082 Buckingham Lane A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1082 Buckingham Lane A have a pool?
Yes, 1082 Buckingham Lane A has a pool.
Does 1082 Buckingham Lane A have accessible units?
No, 1082 Buckingham Lane A does not have accessible units.
Does 1082 Buckingham Lane A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1082 Buckingham Lane A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1082 Buckingham Lane A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1082 Buckingham Lane A does not have units with air conditioning.
